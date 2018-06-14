Drake finally embraces his “Degrassi” past in “I’m Upset” video

Who: Drake, Nina Dobrev, several other Degrassi refugees, and Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.)

Why we care: It seems like a lifetime ago now, but when Drake first came on the scene in the late-aughts, he was known as “that rapper who used to be on Degrassi.” That’s right, the artist formerly known as Aubrey Graham was once known for his role as Wheelchair Jimmy on the eternally airing Canadian teen dramedy. Drake’s role on that show was even the inspiration for a recurring parody on Kroll Show called “Wheels Ontario,” in which an entire high school is wheelchair-bound, except for Kroll’s character (“Legs,” he’s called.) Anyway, for many years Drake worked hard to distance himself from Degrassi, and he was wildly successful at it. In fact, he was so successful at reinventing himself as one of the world’s premier rappers that he no longer seems ashamed of his past. His latest video makes that point very clear.

Directed by Karena Evans, who helmed his two most recent clips, the video for “I’m Upset” finds Drake bringing his rap entourage back to the hallowed halls of Degrassi high. Former costars Nina Dobrev, Lauren Collins, and Stefan Brogran make appearances, as do Kevin Smith characters Jay and Silent Bob for some reason. It’s a humbling clip that presents Drake as a man at peace with his roots. Of course, it’s entirely possible that the rapper deployed “I’m Upset” as an emergency subject-changer after getting his ass handed to him in a battle with Pusha T recently.

Drake’s new album, Scorpio, is out on June 29.