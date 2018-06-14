Elon Musk’s Boring Company will build high-speed Chicago train

The company won the bid to build a high-speed express train to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, reports Bloomberg . The Boring Company will be funding the multibillion-dollar project itself, with no help from the government. As for what form the company’s train will take, last year Musk tweeted: “Electric pods for sure. Rails maybe, maybe not.”

When setting requirements for bidding, the city of Chicago set a goal of connecting downtown with O’Hare in 20 minutes or less and having a trip occur every 15 minutes. It also requested that fares be less than the current rate for ride-shares and taxis on the same journey.