Chris Christie and the state of New Jersey sued for release of Jared Kushner correspondence

MapLight, a California-based campaign finance watchdog, filed a lawsuit today to force New Jersey officials to release copies of correspondence between former Gov. Chris Christie’s office and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

The lawsuit was filed in New Jersey Superior Court in the wake of a decision by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration that would allow Christie to veto the release of public records. Christie–now a private citizen–issued a letter during his last week in office that ordered requests for his office’s records to be handled by his private lawyer, rather than by state employees.

“Transparency is a cornerstone of a functioning democracy,” said Daniel G. Newman, MapLight’s president and cofounder. “State records should be open to the public–not left in the hands of a private lawyer. By releasing the requested public records immediately, public officials in New Jersey can end the secrecy that fuels suspicion and begin to restore trust. Gov. Murphy should take a stand for transparency, not secrecy, by requiring that all records become part of the state archives, instead of hiding behind personal attorneys.”

Christie’s lawyer, Jeff Chiesa, used the letter last month as the basis for rejecting MapLight’s request for copies of emails between the former governor’s office and the Kushner Companies. Chiesa, a longtime ally who was Christie’s attorney general from 2012 to 2013 and his U.S. Senate appointee in 2013, disclosed that his firm had “identified a limited number of responsive documents.”

Christie served as New Jersey’s chief federal prosecutor before winning office in 2009 and was responsible for sending Kushner’s father to prison on charges of witness tampering, campaign finance law violations, and tax evasion. Christie has questioned whether his November 2016 ouster as head of Trump’s transition team was spurred by the younger Kushner’s political influence.

Even so, Kushner’s real estate company benefited from Christie’s administration. In late 2017, Christie appointees at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority renewed a $33 million tax credit to Kushner’s One Journal Square Project, a planned mixed-use skyscraper development in Jersey City.