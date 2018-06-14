Here’s how and where you can protest the separation of immigrant families today

In May, Donald Trump introduced a harsh new policy for immigrants who are caught illegally crossing the border into the United States. Any adult immigrant is now immediately referred for federal prosecution, and if that adult is a parent, they are de facto separated from their children. In the month since Trump authorized the policy, at least 700 children have been separated from their parents.

The repercussions of this policy are catastrophic. Natalia Cornelio, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, told CNN: “The government is essentially torturing people by doing this.” One Honduran man awaiting trial killed himself in his cell after his child was taken away. Trump is now hinting that he might house the children affected by this policy in temporary tent cities.

To protest the policy and the separation of families it precipitates, the organization Families Belong Together is supporting a wave rallies and marches today. Over 6,000 people (and counting) across the country have registered to join events hosted on an interactive map supported by The Action Network; search here to find one nearest to you.

From the event organizers: