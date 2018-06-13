Comcast presents $65B all cash bid for 21st Century Fox

Comcast today sent a letter to Twenty-First Century Fox’s board of directors, presenting a $65 billion all cash bid for the company. That is $35-per-share, and a 19% premium on the Walt Disney Company’s current bid on the company.

In the letter to shareholders, Comcast said it was “disappointed” by the company’s decision to enter into a transaction with Disney. It went on to discuss yesterday’s decision to approve the AT&T/Time Warner merger; “[i]n light of yesterday’s decision in the AT&T/Time Warner case, the limited time prior to your shareholders’ meeting, and our strong continued interest, we are pleased to present a new, all-cash proposal that fully addresses the Board’s stated concerns with our prior proposal.”

This story is still developing and will be updated as more details come to light.