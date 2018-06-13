Please do not send Neil Patrick Harris birthday gifts, Twitter

After starting off the week annoyingly, Neil Patrick Harris decided on Wednesday to double down, committing full-bore to obnoxiousness.
The inciting incident involved the TV star and perennial award show host failing to recognize fellow famous person, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/star Rachel Bloom. During Bloom’s stint as backstage correspondent at the Tonys on Sunday night, Harris tweeted out an unkind assessment of “the woman in the top hat.” Bloom hit back with a polite-but-pointed rebuttal, and loads of mutually followers couldn’t tell whether the awkward moment was a bit. It wasn’t.
I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.
Rather than apologize for his blunder, Harris thanked Bloom for the reminder, and went about the rest of his evening ignoring the wrath of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend hive. Considering the glut of unflattering headlines that chronicled the incident on Monday, most people in Harris’s shoes would probably keep a low profile for a few days afterward. Perhaps Harris would have done so as well, had his 45th birthday not been imminent.
Because there was absolutely nothing going on in the news Wednesday morning, Harris chose that moment to solicit birthday gifts from his 27 million Twitter followers.
What I want for my birthday, Part One: anything designed by @elonmusk, or any intel on what future technologies he’s creating. Cough, cough, 2 day shipping with @amazonprimenow, cough!
What I want for my birthday, Part Three: automatons. Moving mechanical marvels, either vintage or contemporary, like this from the amazing Thomas Kuntz. Awesome. https://t.co/LxSMcBbzPb
Things I want for my birthday, Part Four: a melodica. It’s a keyboard that you play by breathing into a tube on the end. Also known as a ‘blow organ’ but, umm, I’m, err, probably better off calling it a melodica. https://t.co/QCsvciaBOV
Had he just sent out one message, and made it sound remotely joke-like, Harris could have cut the obnoxious quotient down by approximately half. The specific gift listings and the inclusion of a functional UPS Store address, however, prove that this is indeed a wealthy working actor in his 40s hitting up his fans for gifts on his special day. (I, for one, will enjoy imagining what sort of “gifts” non-fans will be sending to the UPS Store.) Despite the fact that the button that could text his publicist is probably very close to the Twitter app on Harris’s phone, he ignored the former and went straight to the latter, capping off a whirlwind half-week of abject obnoxiousness. On the bright side, however, what Harris did is still less obnoxious than your friend who celebrates their “birthday month.”
UPDATE: Harris has just issued an apology to Rachel Bloom for his original tweet.
Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing ‘send’, and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better.
