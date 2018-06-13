Please do not send Neil Patrick Harris birthday gifts, Twitter

After starting off the week annoyingly, Neil Patrick Harris decided on Wednesday to double down, committing full-bore to obnoxiousness.

The inciting incident involved the TV star and perennial award show host failing to recognize fellow famous person, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/star Rachel Bloom. During Bloom’s stint as backstage correspondent at the Tonys on Sunday night, Harris tweeted out an unkind assessment of “the woman in the top hat.” Bloom hit back with a polite-but-pointed rebuttal, and loads of mutually followers couldn’t tell whether the awkward moment was a bit. It wasn’t.

I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018

Rather than apologize for his blunder, Harris thanked Bloom for the reminder, and went about the rest of his evening ignoring the wrath of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend hive. Considering the glut of unflattering headlines that chronicled the incident on Monday, most people in Harris’s shoes would probably keep a low profile for a few days afterward. Perhaps Harris would have done so as well, had his 45th birthday not been imminent.

Because there was absolutely nothing going on in the news Wednesday morning, Harris chose that moment to solicit birthday gifts from his 27 million Twitter followers.

What I want for my birthday, Part One: anything designed by @elonmusk, or any intel on what future technologies he’s creating. Cough, cough, 2 day shipping with @amazonprimenow, cough! — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 13, 2018