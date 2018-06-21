5 books to read while fighting sexism at work

My hope in writing Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys Club of Silicon Valley was to shed light on how and why women have been left out of the greatest wealth creation in the history of the world, and to mobilize the tech industry to enact change. If Silicon Valley can build self-driving cars and connect the world, surely it can hire more women, pay them fairly, and fund their ideas, and our future will be better for it.

It’s been empowering to see this change take effect, especially over the last few months, with women demanding equal pay and voicing their truths in the workforce, but both women and men need to be part of this movement. As we continue to work on eradicating sexism in the workplace, here are a few of my favorite reads that I hope inspire and motivate women to continue to speak out and fight back.

The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish

Actress Tiffany Haddish truly is a unicorn. Fierce, funny, and full of heart, this extremely personal essay collection should not be missed.

Powerful, Patty McCord

The former chief talent officer at Netflix gives us an informative guide on how to create a respectful, high-performing work culture.

Reset, Ellen Pao

Years before the #MeToo movement, Ellen Pao took a stand against discrimination in Silicon Valley. Pao is a trailblazer, her book a rallying cry.

Broad Band, Claire L. Evans

An illuminating social history that shines a much-needed spotlight on the women who helped build the internet as we know it today.

Option B, Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

Facebook COO and Lean In champion Sheryl Sandberg opens up about life after losing her husband. A moving memoir about finding resilience and call to companies to create space for employees to bring their whole selves to work.