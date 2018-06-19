Is “mindful entrepreneurship” a thing? Actually, yes

In 2012, I was working on a master’s degree in food studies with one goal in mind: I wanted to teach people to cook at home, with more pleasure and confidence, in the hopes of supporting local growers, sustainability, and families’ well-being in the process. People bond and connect when they eat together, but modern life doesn’t always leave enough opportunities to do that. The target customer for the business I decided to start, in order to change that, was a busy New Yorker with limited time and kitchen space but a desire to reconnect with real food and to gather the skills and inspiration to fulfill it.

But while I built my startup, Haven’s Kitchen, on a strong social-impact foundation, it still needed to make money. By its third year, the company was turning a profit and employing over 70 staffers, so I decided it was time to draw up a growth plan. My team was full of people who wanted to do more and were eager to shift from a small-business mind-set to a scalable-business mind-set.

Thing only thing was, we all wanted to do it mindfully. Growth for the sake of growth was never the goal; neither was raising venture money. As a founder, my top objective was to develop career paths for my staff and to teach more people how to cook. Which raised a couple of fundamental questions: Is “mindful entrepreneurship” even possible, or a contradiction in terms? And would it help us achieve those deeper goals, rather than scale for scale’s sake?

As I’ve since discovered, there are more ways to apply mindfulness to the startup experience than I’d imagined. Here’s what I’ve learned.

Dig into the stuff that makes your brain hurt

When you’re feeling discomfort, insecurity, or anything unpleasant, allow yourself to really feel it, don’t push it away. Don’t gloss over it, and don’t medicate it. This is a good rule for human beings generally, not just entrepreneurs, but I learned it all over again in the startup experience.

Most founders already know (in theory, at least) that when things don’t go our way, it’s an opportunity to learn, grow, and find other opportunities. But it’s harder to approach the “failure gospel” mindfully–to avoid “catastrophizing” negative experiences, and to embrace rather than neglect the issues that confuse you or the projects that seem daunting. I’ve learned to dig into what my brain naturally avoids. In my experience, there are always people who can explain those things to me as long as I’m willing to put the time in to learning them. Chances are those learning experiences will be significant. I’ve also learned to ask my team for feedback and encourage everyone to zero in on pain spots rather than pretend they don’t exist.