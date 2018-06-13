Here’s how to get a free taco from Taco Bell today

Do you like tacos? Do you like Doritos? Then do I have a deal for you. Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos tacos nationwide today. This is part of the fast-food chain’s NBA promotion, where if a basketball team during the current championship “steals” an away game, Taco Bell would give away free tacos. Well, that happened last night when the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
What does that mean for you? Well, it means you can go to any Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and snag a free taco. All you have to do is ask. So enjoy your free Dorito-encased taco!