5 counterintuitive ways to beat distractions at work

You’re constantly distracted, and you’ve tried every conventional method to beat it, from time blocking to the Pomodoro Technique and installing extensions to block certain websites. But no matter how badly you want them to work, they don’t. Doing any sort of deep work is a constant struggle, and you’re sick of not being able to focus.

Don’t despair, you might just need to give unusual methods a go. While these hacks might not look like your usual productivity tips, they might just help you kick up your concentration levels up a notch.

1. Stop trying to control everything

Ever had an experience where the harder you try to control something, the less you’re able to do so? Kyle Cease, author of I hope I screw this up: How falling in love with your fears can change the world, told Fast Company that a big cause of stress is “trying to control the things you can’t.” You might turn to distractions to avoid dealing with your stress, and this can lead to excuses and inaction. If you feel like this situation resonates with you, try and practice letting go. You might just find yourself with new opportunities and a desire to focus on those.

2. Take more breaks throughout the day

When you’re distracted, you might think you don’t have time for breaks. After all, you need to make up for all the work you didn’t do because you were distracted right? According to research, you might not be giving yourself enough time to leave your desk. A 2015 study at Baylor University surveyed 95 employees who primarily used a computer for work. They were told to document their “break” activities, and found that whenever employees intentionally stepped away from their work, they experienced “increased job satisfaction and decreased emotional exhaustion.”

3. Let yourself be distracted

Yes, you might be wondering how this can help you focus. Here’s the thing–creativity often happens when you’re distracted, and being creative can help you focus because it gets you more excited about whatever it is you’re doing. According to psychology researcher Shelley H. Carson, the key is to observe your distractions “in a non-judgmental way.” When you’re not fighting it, and you’re allowing yourself to pay more attention to your surroundings, that’s when you’re more likely to stumble on an idea “that solves a problem that’s been shimmering in the back of your mind,” Carson said. If you suspect that the cause of your distraction is hitting a wall, not fighting it might help you break that wall.

