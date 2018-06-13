Amazon’s Ring Alarm security system undercuts Nest and ADT

Ring is just about ready to sell its cheap home security system, now called Ring Alarm . The do-it-yourself kit costs $199 and includes a base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor for doors or windows, and range extender. An optional $10-per-month subscription adds round-the-clock monitoring, cellular data backup, and unlimited video storage for Ring’s security cameras and video doorbell (which aren’t included). Ring also plans to sell a smoke detector and flood sensor.

Ring announced the system last October, under the name Ring Protect, but a judge blocked sales after ADT claimed Ring stole intellectual property from Zonoff, a now-defunct home automation firm that was working with Ring but had defaulted on debts to ADT. The parties settled in January, Amazon bought Ring in February, and now the system is finally launching with a new name.

At $199, the Ring Alarm is half the starting price of Google’s rival Nest Secure system and the do-it-yourself system ADT offers in partnership with Samsung’s SmartThings. And with ADT charging upwards of $36 per month for its own monitoring solution, Ring’s system quickly becomes cheaper over time.

For Amazon, low-margin hardware is a small price to pay for locking other tech giants out of your house.