How Google cleared a path for companies to buy clean power

Four miles from the town of Albany in southeast Georgia, in an area filled with farms, construction will soon begin on a sprawling new 120-megawatt solar plant. It will be the first solar facility in the county, and it will exist in part because Google –which has a large data center in Georgia–is working to bring renewable electricity to every region in which it operates.

The solar farm is one of two new projects in Georgia that will sell energy to Google via the local utility, and is also the latest example of the company’s work to open energy markets to corporations that want to support new sources of renewable electricity. The company pioneered the practice in 2010; now, companies from Nike to Starbucks and AT&T are doing the same thing.

“Google was innovative,” says Lily Donge, a principle for the Business Renewables Center at the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute, which works with Google and other corporations that procure renewables. “They tried something that was not done by corporations and that took risk.”

Traditionally, wind farms and solar farms sold wholesale power only to utilities, and regulations made it impossible for companies to buy that clean energy. It also wasn’t possible for Google to generate the energy it needed on-site; solar panels on a roof won’t run a data center. But the company realized that it could apply to the federal government for the right to buy and sell wholesale power itself, and then create long-term contracts–called power purchase agreements–with the developers of renewable projects.

The first project was a wind farm in Iowa. By 2017, with around 20 similar projects, Google met a longstanding goal to buy as much renewable energy as it uses globally, sourced from new wind and solar plants (every kilowatt of energy used by Alphabet, its parent company, is matched with an equivalent amount of renewable energy). Right now, that power isn’t generated on each of the local grids where Google works, or supplying energy 24/7–at night, for example, a solar farm in one location won’t be generating electricity, but during the day, it can help offset fossil fuels used elsewhere.

“We produce more in some hours than we’re consuming, and in some hours there’s a little bit less renewable energy, but across the balance of the year and the globe we are matching that on a 100% basis,” says Neha Palmer, head of energy strategy at Google. Ultimately, the company wants to use clean energy everywhere it works, all the time. The next step in that process is to buy renewable energy on every local grid where Google works.

The process is challenging. Whenever it buys renewable energy, the company is only interested in helping bring new projects onto the grid. “We really want to make sure that we are making a difference on the grids that we’re operating on by doing these types of projects,” Palmer says. “So one criteria we have is that these projects need to be new to the world. If you had a wind farm that had been in operation for five years, that’s not going to be a project that we’re going to buy power from, because it’s already a part of the carbon mix of the grid.”