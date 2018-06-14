World Cup 2018 live stream: How to watch the opening ceremony and first game without a TV

Against a chorus of critics who are accusing him of “selling his soul” to Vladimir Putin, British pop star Robbie Williams will perform at the opening ceremony for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The event kicks off at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET). Williams will be joined by Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

The ceremony precedes the World Cup’s first game, between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Critics, including some British politicians, have condemned Williams for his participation, the Guardian reports, urging him to follow the lead of the British Royal Family, which has declined to attend in protest of Russia’s reported poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

If you want to watch the ceremony and game on your computer or phone without a TV, you’ll need access to a live stream of Fox Sports, which has the exclusive English-speaking broadcasting rights in the United States. For Spanish speakers, Telemundo has the rights.

I’ve rounded up a few streaming options below:

: SlingTV, DirecTV Now, Sony’s PlaySTation Vue, and FuboTV all offer Fox Sports on various packages. Some of these services may offer introductory trials, so you may be able to snag a free month. They’re also easy to cancel. Fox Sports mobile apps : If you have a pay-TV login, you can access Fox Sports on its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

Fox Sports online: You can access live TV on the Fox Sports website, but again, you'll need a login to a cable or satellite TV service to take advantage of this option.

You can find a full schedule for the World Cup games here.