North America will host the World Cup in 2026

The United States, Canada, and Mexico have won out over Morocco in a joint bid to host FIFA’s 2026 World Cup, reports Sports Illustrated. The united bid from the three North American countries received 67% of the vote while Morocco garnered 33% of the vote, or 134-65. The 2026 World Cup will be the fourth men’s World Cup hosted in North America, with Mexico hosting it in 1970 and 1986 and the United States previously hosting it in 1994.