Everyone can relax. Trump just proclaimed the nuclear threat from North Korea over

Trump made the bold proclamation on Twitter after landing back in America from his historic summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore. The news is sure to be a relief to millions of Japanese, South Korean, and American citizens who have been worried about the North’s nuclear program. It’s also sure to surprise military and policy experts and others who maintain North Korea will be a nuclear power. But hey, Trump says so . . . so maybe his bromance trailer had a bigger impact on Kim than we all realized.