Your Google Translate app just got much smarter offline

That’s because the company has added neural machine translation (NMT) to the offline version of the app, reports Cult of Mac. NMT is an artificial intelligence technology that allows software to better learn over time to produce more natural translations. The AI tech has long been used in the online translations Google Translate uses, which is why Google Translate’s translations are usually better when you have an internet connection. Now, however, Google has added NMT to the offline mode of Google Translate. As the company explains:
“The neural system translates whole sentences at a time, rather than piece by piece. It uses broader context to help determine the most relevant translation, which it then rearranges and adjusts to sound more like a real person speaking with proper grammar. This makes translated paragraphs and articles a lot smoother and easier to read.”
The new version of Google Translate with NMT is available for Android and iOS. To take advantage of it you’ll need to download individual language packs in the app so you can translate to those languages while offline. The Google Translate app is a free download.