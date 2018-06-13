Your Google Translate app just got much smarter offline

That’s because the company has added neural machine translation (NMT) to the offline version of the app, reports Cult of Mac. NMT is an artificial intelligence technology that allows software to better learn over time to produce more natural translations. The AI tech has long been used in the online translations Google Translate uses, which is why Google Translate’s translations are usually better when you have an internet connection. Now, however, Google has added NMT to the offline mode of Google Translate. As the company explains: