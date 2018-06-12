Kim Kardashian is lobbying Jack Dorsey to add edit button to Twitter

Fresh off convincing President Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender given a life sentence without parole in 1996, Kim Kardashian is now working on a challenge that’s vexed social media addicts for years—getting Twitter to add an edit button. On Tuesday night, she tweeted that she had met Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at her husband Kanye West’s birthday party this past weekend and tried to convince him to add a button allowing users to edit their tweets.