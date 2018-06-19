How to build a kinder workplace when its leaders don’t

Work culture is generally thought to be the preserve of leaders to shape, improve, and protect–and rightly so. They’re the on the hook to build more equitable, empathetic, and well-being-focused organizations and need to be held accountable to do so. Yet too many of them fail. Recent headlines are packed with stories of organizational dysfunction , discrimination , equivocation , sexual harassment , and much else besides.

While no one should be expected to just tough it out with a toxic work culture or a toxic boss, the fact is that finding a new and better job often takes time. Other workplaces, of course, have their problems but aren’t broken beyond fixing, even if management isn’t fully up to the task of making things better. With that in mind, here are five ways every employee can help create a positive ripple effect among their own coworkers, regardless of what management is or isn’t doing.

1. Add an act of kindness to your daily to-dos

Adding a small daily act of kindness, or even just a reminder to bring your most positive self to work, can boost your odds of actually doing so. Occasionally all it takes it an extra bullet point on your notepad or a calendar item saying, “Grab Corinne for coffee to see how she’s doing.” Turning a kind intention into a small daily goal prioritizes its importance, priming your brain to look for an opportunity to deliver on it.

2. Listen more mindfully

Author and diversity and inclusion expert Ritu Bhasin believes that “building a kinder workplace is all about creating an environment where people can be seen, appreciated, and valued for who they really are.”

It’s great if leaders do this, but technically anybody can, and mindful listening is a helpful technique. It’s simple: During conversations with coworkers, pay close attention to what’s being said to you, stop mentally planning your response, and keep your eyes on the speaker and their nonverbal cues. It takes some practice to get better at a behavior you do largely without thinking, but as Bhasin sees it, running through this same approach “as often as you can and with as many people as you can, you can–today, in your next interaction–create a kinder and more supportive workplace.”

3. Choose the reactions you can control: your own

Lisa Lisson, president of FedEx Express Canada, points out that weather is a constantly shifting variable in the work her team does every day. It “can really affect our performance, causing delays, upsetting our customers, and creating all kinds of pressure to perform in less than ideal circumstances,” she says. “Yet weather is beyond our control and influence.”

“What is under our control, however, is how we interact with one another,” Lisson continues. “And so we have worked really hard to create an environment and empower our employees to know that even in a severe ice storm, we are expected to all be kind and positive to one another. This ensures our energy is focused on where it is needed: working through our contingency plans and really being there to support one another.”