I tested a new filter for fake and biased news and here’s what I learned

From alien abductions to 9/11 conspiracies, bogus news has been a staple of the media for generations, if not centuries. But “fake news,” which became a household word during the 2016 election, represents a dangerous new level of mendacity. Saying that Barack Obama was born in Kenya is nearly as silly as saying that aliens are secretly replacing humans with replicants. Except a lot more people believed the “birther” story, whose chief proponent became the U.S. president.

As with hate speech and harassment, people are eyeing technology to help solve the fake news problem. The latest attempt, debuting today, is a curious marriage joining fact-check organizations like Politifact and Snopes with Eyeo, maker of online ad-zapping software AdBlock Plus.

The Trusted News extension, now available in beta for the Chrome web browser (with others coming later), labels news (or “news”) sites with color-coded symbols, such as a green checkmark for “Trustworthy,” a cursor in a bull’s-eye for “Clickbait,” and an orange exclamation point for “Untrustworthy.” I tested the extension against news sites on the excellent Media Bias Chart maintained by the site All Generalizations Are False.

There weren’t many surprises at first. Infowars, whose founder Alex Jones has insisted that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax, gets an exclamation point. The Wall Street Journal gets a checkmark.

My opinion is that you’re biased

Matters get messier with other labels, especially “Biased.” A pop-up in the Trusted News extension describes the term, saying, “This website contains politically biased content or promotes unproven or skewed views.” Breitbart–funded by the right-wing activist Mercer family–is labeled as biased, which seems reasonable. But highly opinionated Fox News is called “Trustworthy,” as are hard-left leaning sites like Daily Kos and MSNBC.

Despite his Rainman-like muttering of “fair and balanced,” Fox’s Bill O’Reilly showed little to no sign of either, but neither did MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann. The current top hosts of each network, Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow, also come from diametrically opposed directions.

“Biased” may be too gentle a term for Hannity, who is in constant contact with President Trump and infamously peddled the conspiracy theory that the Democratic National Committee assassinated one of its own, Seth Rich, for sharing internal emails with WikiLeaks. (Fox News, which has been sued by Rich’s parents, retracted the story last year and vowed to investigate the matter further, but has yet to issue an update.) That’s the hazard of having one label for an entire media company. Most of what Fox reports is true, and some of that news isn’t biased, but the network does sometimes promote “unproven or skewed views.”