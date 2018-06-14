Postmortem: Ajit Pai’s main argument against net neutrality still doesn’t add up

The rules, which prohibited internet service providers (ISPs) from slowing or expediting delivery of any legal content on their networks, were part of the Tom Wheeler FCC’s 2015 Open Internet Order, which reclassified broadband as a Title II service to be regulated more like a public utility. After being appointed FCC chair by Donald Trump in early 2017, Pai fast-tracked an order to roll back Wheeler’s widely popular net neutrality rules, getting it passed in a 3-2 vote along party lines last December. And six months later, as of Monday, June 11, the protections were dead.

Perhaps taking a cue from his boss Donald Trump, Pai’s main tool for smoothing the path to destruction of the popular rules was good old-fashioned FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). Pai, an ex-Verizon lawyer, claimed over and over again that the 2015 Title II classification stifled broadband operators’ investment in their networks, which hampered innovation and hurt consumers.

“So what happened after the Commission adopted Title II? Sure enough, infrastructure investment declined,” Pai said in a mid-2017 speech. “Among our nation’s 12 largest internet service providers, domestic broadband capital expenditures decreased by 5.6%, or $3.6 billion, between 2014 and 2016, the first two years of the Title II era.”

Doubting Pai

His numbers came from an analysis by Hal Singer, a senior fellow at the George Washington Institute of Public Policy. But Singer may not have been an objective, dispassionate observer. Tom Wheeler referred to Singer as “somebody who has never liked the open internet rules [and] has always taken the position of the ISPs.” The broadband operators’ trade group, US Telecom, later expanded on his work to include the network investments of more than 12 operators.

The US Telecom study’s main thesis is that broadband providers’ spending on upgrading their networks slowed during 2015 (the new Open Internet Order rules went into effect June 12 of that year). And capital expenditures did indeed appear to dip in full in 2015. But the truth is in the details. According to the IHS Markit numbers, much of the decrease in capex in 2015 resulted from reductions at AT&T and Sprint, and the decreases appear to have had little to do with new government regulation.

By far the biggest capex decrease that year came from AT&T, which reported $20.7 billion in capex during 2015, down from 21.4 billion in 2014. Thing is, AT&T was just finishing up a big upgrade to its 4G LTE network, so capex investment naturally receded. And the company’s capital expenditures rose sequentially throughout 2015, despite the fact that the new network neutrality rules went into effect June 12. In 2015 Sprint spent a huge chunk of its capex–more than $2 billion–on handsets it planned to lease. Singer and US Telecom rightly pulled that investment out of their totals because it has nothing to do with network improvements. Still, it makes for an odd year at Sprint, and raises the possibility that Sprint’s normal network spend may have been pulled down by all the money it committed to handsets.