Layoffs hit Tesla as company cuts 9% of its workforce in restructuring

Tesla is cutting 9% of its workforce in a company-wide restructuring. As CEO Elon Musk notes in a letter to employees, the company has never made an annual profit.

In his email, Musk said the layoffs primarily affected salaried positions and will not affect Model 3 production. Tesla has promised it will produce 5,000 Model 3 cars per week by July.

As of the time of this reporting, Tesla stock is up over 4%.

Difficult, but necessary Tesla reorg underway. My email to the company has already leaked to media. Here it is unfiltered: pic.twitter.com/4LToWoxScx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2018

The news comes as Tesla workers share testimony with the National Labor Review Board in a series of hearings. The NLRB is looking into complaints that say Tesla obstructed employee unionization efforts.