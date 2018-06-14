The “self-esteem” movement is over. Here’s what’s taking its place

There is a meme that speaks directly to the hearts and minds of the overly self-conscious. Perhaps you’ve seen it; it goes something like this:

Brain: “I see you are trying to sleep. May I offer you a selection of your most embarrassing memories from the past 10 years?”

At first, it seems odd to think that this meme is so popular among those of us whom you would call “millennials,” who grew up steeped in the self-esteem movement of the 1990s. We were raised, after all, to love ourselves, not to quietly torture ourselves with decade-old memories. We were taught in classroom exercises how special we were, the prevailing pop-psych theory of the day being that high self-esteem would carry us to success.

And yet this turns out to be poor preparation for dealing with the everyday embarrassments of being human. Instead of single-mindedly trying to love yourself, may I suggest a self-directed attitude that has been famously called the opposite of love: indifference.

In the 2000s, as the self-esteem movement was aging, psychology researchers began publishing a series of papers on something called self-compassion, which Kristin Neff at the University of Texas at Austin in 2003 defined this way:

[B]eing open to and moved by one’s own suffering, experiencing feelings of caring and kindness toward oneself, taking an understanding, nonjudgmental attitude toward one’s inadequacies and failures, and recognizing that one’s own experience is part of the common human experience.

Back then, much of this work sought to contrast self-compassion with self-esteem. Consider one study that relates to the aforementioned meme, in which researchers asked college students to recall an embarrassing high school memory. Some of the students were then given writing prompts meant to bring out their self-compassionate side; they were told to “list ways in which other people also experience similar events,” and to express “understanding, kindness, and concern to themselves in the same way that they might express concern to a friend.” In contrast, other students were given writing prompts intended to stoke their self-esteem: they were told to “write down [their] positive characteristics” and to describe why an incident wasn’t really their fault–and that, anyhow, the event “does not really indicate anything about the kind of person [they] are.”

The point, the researchers go on to argue in that paper, subtitled “The Implications of Treating Oneself Kindly,” is that the tenets of self-esteem will tell you to try to convince yourself that the stupid thing you did wasn’t really all that stupid–or if it was, that it was someone else’s fault. Self-esteem tells you to focus on all your wonderful, positive qualities. In contrast, self-compassion says it’s best to acknowledge your own role in an unflattering moment; when the memories come back at night, a self-compassionate person will say to herself: “Huh, yeah–that really was pretty embarrassing.”

But she’ll also say: “So what?” Plenty of other people have embarrassed themselves in similar ways. In the end, this study showed that those who’d been prodded toward the direction of self-esteem felt worse about themselves after remembering the high school embarrassment than those who’d been led toward self-compassion.