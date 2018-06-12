NASA’s insanely large database of satellite Earth images stretches back to 2000

If you’ve been wondering about the state of this planet of ours, or just want to take a break from the news cycle to see something beautiful for a minute, check out Worldview , NASA’s record of the longest continuous daily satellite observation of Earth.

The images in the collection were gathered by instruments aboard NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites, which have captured pictures of our evolving and revolving planet for nearly 20 years. The Worldview database used to stretch back only a few years, specifically to 2012. Discovery Blog tipped us off to the fact that NASA has made the rabbit-hole of a website even more comprehensive, by adding images and data stretching all the way back to 2000, when the Terra satellite first became operational. The images cover nearly every part of the world and are fascinating, compelling, and definitely worth blowing off that big project for one more day to peruse.