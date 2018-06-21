Can the beauty industry make over the gender norms it created?

In 2013, U.K.-based makeup artist and influencer Joseph Harwood entered “The You Generation,” an online talent contest jointly hosted by Simon Cowell and YouTube. When Harwood, who identifies both as transgender and non-binary, went on to win the competition, the response from its organizers was disheartening. Harwood was informed that he’d won the contest and its $75,000 grand prize, but little publicity followed aside from a few tweets. He found this strange for a tournament that had stretched over the course of an entire year. In the end, Harwood claims, “I never got any follow-up interview posted, not even a video on YouTube” celebrating his win. He suspects that “they wanted ‘the girl next door’ to be the face of whatever marketing plan they had in the background.” (After repeated requests for comment YouTube referred Fast Company to Cowell, who was unavailable as of press time.)

Harwood isn’t convinced these changes represent the peak of inclusiveness in the industry. “The face of beauty has kind of smudged out a lot of people that were gender-nonconforming or who were transgender,” he says (Harwood’s website notes that “he identifies with any pronouns, as long as they’re said with a smile”), with the upshot of reinforcing stereotypical femininity. Back in 2015, Harwood shared the same management team as influencers like Gutierrez and Patrick Starr, the latter of whom has also collaborated with MAC on multiple cosmetics lines. Harwood claims that their agency tried to brand all three of them as the “new face” of “boys in makeup,” suggesting that makeup is still “for” women but that men can wear it, too–implicitly keeping those gender demarcations intact. “But I was never the ‘boy in makeup’ to begin with,” he says, “because it wasn’t my gender identity.” Three eyed raven #shewinzzzz A post shared by Joseph Harwood (@josephharwood) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:27am PDT Related: What it’s like to work at a cosmetics counter as a black trans woman in Mississippi Change from within Frustrations like Harwood’s are already having an impact. Millennial and Gen Z customers are the coin of the realm for beauty companies, much as they are for consumer brands generally. And as the industry has sought to reach them where they are (i.e., scrolling Instagram more likely than flipping through print magazines) retailers have tapped social media influencers to move product, ceding some of their own power in the process. Discerning customers don’t hesitate to call out brands for product-development foibles and demand that cosmetics lines mirror the diversity of skin tones and gender expressions that fill their social feeds. “What we’re seeing in the beauty industry is [that] our customers are holding us more accountable, and I think that’s a really great direction to be going in,” Brandi Halls, director of brand communications at cosmetics retailer Lush, explains. “Businesses out there are serving the consumer, and if the consumer isn’t giving us feedback, how can we ensure that we’re representing them all?” Still, she adds, “Some companies are responding better than others.”

The many faces of authenticity Until that happens, Giancarlo has found that niche brands like hers can carve out loyal audiences, fulfilling demand among trans and gender-nonconforming customers who are underserved elsewhere. Smaller labels also have more flexibility to live their values from production to marketing, she says, whereas larger brands are typically beholden to corporate overlords and slower to evolve. (Fluide makes its products in the U.S. and markets them as “cruelty-free”; MAC sells in China, where animal testing is required to bring beauty products to market.) And as a queer person, Giancarlo feels uniquely positioned to speak to her customer base. “I never saw beauty companies representing beauty in the way that I wanted to wear makeup,” she says. “In high school, I felt like I had to wear makeup to fit in. And it just kind of had this cultural gendered heaviness to it.” That experience informs Fluide’s lineup, which focuses more on what Giancarlo thinks of as “entry-level” products like lipstick, glitter, and nail polish–products that are multipurpose and accessible. “A lot of gender-nonconforming or gender non-binary folks have complicated histories with makeup,” Giancarlo explains; for some, it’s less about using cosmetics to subvert gender norms than the freedom to embrace another set of them. That can be especially true for older people in those communities, who may be less immersed in the wide spectrum of gender expressions celebrated across Instagram and YouTube, let alone encounter a direct-to-consumer brand like Fluide. When those consumers walk into a department store or even a Sephora, chances are they’ll still be confronted mainly with images of cisgender women radiating conventionally feminine beauty. Well how amazing is this look❤️ using the Correct & Conceal palette to give a flawless glow???????? @coreybilous #makeup #makeupaddict #makeupartist #makeuponfleek #makeuptutorial #mua #lgbt #love #loveit #loveothers #loveyourself #lgbtq #lgbtpride #transwomen #transgender #translove A post shared by JECCA MAKEUP (@jeccamakeup) on May 17, 2018 at 1:30am PDT This was a big reason why U.K.-based makeup artist Jessica Blackler, who often books older transgender clients, launched Jecca, a cosmetics brand whose first product is a color-correcting palette that can cover up beard stubble (plus under-eye circles and blemishes, she adds). “My clients felt like, ‘Okay, we’re in 2018 and we’re becoming more inclusive, but why should we support that?” Blackler says. Her clients worried that beauty brands’ shifts toward gender fluidity was superficial, merely “for trend purposes and marketing purposes,” not a reflection of a true desire “to support the problems and the struggles that the LGBT community still faces.” To Blackler, Jecca’s ultimate reason for being isn’t to sell makeup, it’s to give back to its community of consumers–hopefully putting to rest those fears of exploitative marketing and superficial gestures of inclusivity generated by other brands. The company partners with an LGBTQ charity to which it also donates 5% of its profits. “We care enough to actually move the industry forward,” says Blackler, “rather than just jump onto it because everyone else is.”