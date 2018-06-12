Dominos’s Pizza is fixing our terrible roads because the government isn’t

Are the roads near your house in complete disrepair? Why don’t you order a few pizzas and see if the problem gets magically fixed.

Domino’s Pizza is tired of delivering its mediocre pizzas on bumpy roads. And instead of lobbying cities to fix the streets, the company is taking matters into its own hands. According to Jalopnik, the chain famous for its chewy dough, red sauce, and cheese-like topping, has launched a campaign to fix the streets that are mangling its pizzas.

The company launched a website that shows us what it’s like to be a poor poor Domino’s on a bumpy bumpy road. And it’s supposedly fixed a number of potholes in towns across the United States–including Burbank, California; Milford, Delaware; and Athens, Georgia. In fact, the town of Milford has said that Domino’s help was much appreciated, given the city’s “limited resources.”

Finally a benevolent corporation is getting political and doing what our government won’t. This isn’t an example of a country failing to provide basic upkeep to its citizens–nope not at all. I personally await Domino’s run for president.