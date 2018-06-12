Watch the bizarre Hollywood-style video Trump made for Kim Jong-un

So, diplomacy has certainly reached a new point in 2018. Apparently, it’s a thing to make your own Hollywood-style trailer for the dictator you are meeting at a historic summit if you are the president of the United States. Because that’s exactly what Trump did, reports Business Insider . Trump had the video made for Kim and personally showed it to him on an iPad when the two met. After the video was revealed to the press, Trump said:

“I showed it to him today, actually, during in meeting, towards the end of the meeting and I think he loved it. We didn’t have a big screen like you have the luxury of having, we didn’t need it because we had it on a cassette, an iPad, and they played it and about eight of their representatives were watching it and I thought they were fascinated by it.”

In the utterly bizarre video, a narrator asserts gems like “the past doesn’t have to be the future” and “out of the darkness can come the light.” The video then goes on to show Trump and Kim as two leaders of vision and destiny intercut with sometimes random clips of, for example, a basketball player making a slam dunk or white horses running through a stream. It’s a video that leaves you with many questions, like, is this actually something produced by Stephen Colbert’s people? And was it cut together in iMovie?

One thing is for sure about the video, however. It’s very Trump and nails to a T how he sees the world: Everything is entertainment, even when the president of the United States meets with a dictator who literally enslaves millions of his own people.