Uber reveals 5 MB Uber Lite app for emerging markets

The company has unveiled a slimmed-down version of its Uber app for users in India and other emerging markets. The app is less than 5 MB in size, which means it’s very easy to download for people who have slower mobile connections or not a lot of data. The app has also been designed to have a 300-millisecond response time, which ensures Uber’s booking process is fast even for users who have a slow connection:
Uber Lite keeps the core functionality of our rider app, and has many of its existing features like in-app support and the ability to share your trip with friends and family.
But with a reimagined interface, it was designed to make booking rides easier and quicker in spotty connectivity and slower than average internet speeds, on basic Android phones, and for people with limited data plans through the following new features:
-
Guided pickups: Uber Lite guides users through the request experience by detecting their current location, so minimal typing is required. If it can’t detect your location because of GPS or network issues, it will surface popular pickup points nearby for you to choose from.
-
Tap over type: Uber Lite makes picking your destination as easy as a tap of a button. The app caches the city’s top places so that even when you are offline, no network is needed for them to surface. And the more you use Uber Lite, the smarter the app gets, learning where you go most often and surfacing those options for you to tap first, so you don’t have to type your destination every time.
-
Maps only when you want them: To keep the app light and fast, maps in Uber Lite are optional, but available with just a tap if you want them. And coming soon, a progress bar helps users follow the driver’s progress should you opt to not load the map.
Alas, iOS users will be left out in the cold. Uber Lite is currently available only for Android users.