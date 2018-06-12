Brand strategy will beat serendipity on Twitter at World Cup

During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, arguably the biggest moment for any brand on Twitter came when Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bit–yes, with his teeth–Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during a Uruguay win over Italy. It was a wild, weird sports moment that somehow embodied Snickers’s long-running “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign.

Despite not being an official sponsor, or a brand typically associated with soccer, Snickers was able to take advantage of a perfect situation (not, obviously, for Chiellini) and become one of the tournament’s big brand winners. But Twitter’s head of global brand strategy, Alex Josephson, warns against any marketer waiting for their own perfect World Cup moment.

“Some brands can serendipitously react to a moment in real-time and get a bunch of earned media, but the reality is you can’t allow that to be your strategy,” says Josephson. “You need to know why you’re investing money and time into the World Cup as a brand. What are you trying to achieve? What we’re trying to work with brands on is figuring out what their consumers are expecting.”

Brands in many instances need not only be associated with content but create it as well. Part of that is knowing what you can control, what you can’t, and where you can get inventive between the two.

“There are things you know will happen, you just don’t know when,” says Josephson. “There will be an amazing goal. There will be a controversial goal. There will be a red card. There will be an upset. So mapping out now, where you as a brand have a right to play within these situations, is important because when the moment comes, you have the opportunity to shine and stand out.”

One example, from long before any of the teams started packing for Russia, is how Corona created content for the World Cup draw back in December. To launch its overall World Cup campaign, the brand live-streamed a talk show on Twitter aimed at Mexican fans in which commentators reacted to the draw.