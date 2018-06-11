Watch Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet and shake hands for the first time

Body language experts will be debating this moment for weeks to come.

President Trump met with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un on Tuesday morning for a historic photo op that many thought would never happen. The two leaders briefly shook hands and exchanged pleasantries before retreating for a face-to-face meeting at a plush Singapore hotel—both leaders smiling on a bright red carpet in a made-for-TV moment that seemed to sum up both politics and culture in the year 2018. The moment marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever met with a North Korean leader.

Whether the meeting will bear fruit in terms of the goal of nuclear disarmament remains highly doubtful at best, but like it or not, the agenda for tomorrow’s news cycle has been set.

PBS NewsHour has footage of the meeting in the embedded video below.

WATCH: President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their summit in Singapore. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/vFb1JHPQof — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2018

You can find live updates of the Trump-Kim summit here and here.