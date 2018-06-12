Director Ridley Scott launches the Ridley Scott Creative Group

Award-winning director Ridley Scott is consolidating his collection of film companies and marketing firms under one roof, the Ridley Scott Creative Group. Along with Scott’s legendary TV and film production company Scott Free (Gladiator, The Martian, The Good Wife), the new parent company will include commercial production company RSA Films, which has been behind ads such as Apple’s iconic “1984” ad, and more recently, Adidas Originals’ “Original Is Never Finished” campaign, as well as content for brands like Johnnie Walker, HBO, Ford, Nike, and more. It will also include music video production company Black Dog Films, which has done work with Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Björk, and Radiohead; entertainment marketing company 3AM, honored this year as one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in Advertising and Marketing ; commercial production company Hey Wonderful; and newly founded U.K. commercial production company Darling Films.

Scott’s son Luke Scott will be CEO of the Ridley Scott Creative Group, working with siblings Jake and Jordan Scott to oversee the future strategic direction of the company. In a statement, Luke Scott said, “Our Scott Free Films and Television divisions are producing their best ever work and have an unprecedented number of movies and shows in production. We are also seeing a huge appetite for branded entertainment from our brand and agency partners to run alongside high-quality commercials. Our entertainment marketing division 3AM is extending its capabilities to all our partners, while Black Dog is moving into short films and breaking new, world-class talent. It is a very exciting time to be working in entertainment.”

In a setup familiar to anyone at an advertising holding company or agency network, Scott’s companies will continue to operate autonomously, but now says it can offer clients synergy as part of the same parent firm.