Amazon is rolling out Whole Foods discounts in 10 more states

As Amazon rolls up to the first anniversary of its acquisition of Whole Foods, the e-commerce giant is expanding its discount program for Prime customers to 10 new states, the company said Monday .

The benefits, which are already applied in 13 states, will roll out on June 13 to Amazon Prime members in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

Georgia

Hawaii

Mississippi

North Carolina

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Washington

Amazon is also expanding benefits to parts of California and Nevada. No word on when the discounts will come to the Northeast or Upper Midwest, although in a press release, the company said it will accelerate its timeline to expand the savings to every U.S. store.

To take advantage of the discount when loading up on Kind bars, kombucha, and organic cashew milk, Prime members should look for signs in Whole Foods indicating special discounts and deals. Members are also entitled to free two-hour delivery and 5% cash back if they buy on the Amazon Visa card. To cash in, Prime members simply have to open the grocery chain’s mobile app, sign in with their Amazon account, and scan the Prime barcode at checkout.