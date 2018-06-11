Bitcoin plummets after small crypto exchange hacked

The price of bitcoin fell more than 10% after South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail said it had been hacked and that the hackers made off with some of the lesser-known cryptocurrencies, such as NPXS. It is believed up to $40 million in cryptocurrencies were made off with in the heist, reports TechCrunch. Other cryptocurrencies lifted during the attack were Aston X, Dent, and Tron.
The hack understandably sent shivers running through owners of cryptocurrencies, as their coins are only as safe as the security a crypto exchange has in place. And unlike money in traditional banks, there’s no type of FDIC insurance scheme in place to refund people if their funds get stolen. In addition to bitcoin, other major cryptocurrencies fell in price after the attack, including ethereum and ripple.
해킹공격시도로 인한 시스템 점검중입니다. 일부코인(펀디엑스,NPXS)이 확인되었으며 추가적인 코인피해가 있는지 여부를 확인중입니다. 추후 자세한 사항은 재공지하겠습니다 / There has been an cyber intrusion in our system. We're confirming it and some coins(Pundi X, NPXS) are confirmed.
