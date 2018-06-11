Uber will spend half a billion dollars on ad campaigns this year

Last month Uber began airing ads with its CEO. It now turns out those ads were just the beginning of a $500 million ad campaign Uber will run in 2018, reports The Information. The massive spend will include product-focused television, online, and billboard ads. The main market for the ads will be in the U.S., though Uber will also run ads in Europe and Latin America. In the U.S., Uber is expected to run ads during NBA playoff and finals games and primetime TV shows. You can check out the first television ad Uber ran in the U.S. back in May below.