The best reactions to Angela Merkel’s viral Trump G7 photo

It was a photo that rapidly spread around the world this weekend after Angela Merkel, the German chancellor–and the person who many now see the de facto leader of the free world–posted it on her Instagram feed.
In the photo several leaders of G7 countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron can be seen standing around a seated Trump in an exasperated or confrontational manner, depending on how the image is interpreted.
Of course, the context of the conversation at the time the photo was taken can’t be known, but that hasn’t stopped legions of people on social media from trying to interpret the image.
“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT
— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018
The fact that Angela Merkel's team shared this photo shows how much they despise Trump. pic.twitter.com/RIb7esIPWw
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 9, 2018
This looks like a history painting that took years to plan, compose, and complete. https://t.co/maCirTqZGj
— Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 9, 2018
Literally EVERY image of an adult scolding a defiant and petulant child. https://t.co/YPcPPK1ZL7
— Nicholas A. Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) June 9, 2018
When everyone knows you ate the last slice of ???? but you refuse to admit it. pic.twitter.com/8oJhNh4KaP
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 10, 2018
"It's just 60 days….It's a beautiful facility….there is a full team of doctors, nurses, therapists, and nutritionists….It's totally paid for….If you say yes now, we have a plane waiting to take you right away….Will you accept this help?" pic.twitter.com/0Lq70oMNmN
— m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) June 10, 2018
The last point is the detail in Trump and Merkel’s eyes. She is obviously staring right at him. He is obviously ignoring here and staring into space. At first glance it *looks* like he’s looking at her but he’s not. This is genius artistic execution. Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/OMlznodkqv
— Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 10, 2018
I love German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She reminds me so much of my grandma "Say that stupid s— again…one more time" pic.twitter.com/PHsYUAPrr0
— desireepeterkinbell (@DPBell) June 10, 2018
when sitting down matters … pic.twitter.com/rINQBEUypa
— Joe Garavee (@j_garavee) June 9, 2018
— °《•Fed Up•》° (@Twilson6209) June 9, 2018
Best. photoshop. Ever. #g7 pic.twitter.com/B7Fzkk7D52
— Daniel Emery (@DemeryUK) June 10, 2018
'Just a quick play with Thomas?'#G7 pic.twitter.com/pbFtDT4Jpr
— The Bash Mash (@thebashmash) June 10, 2018
The photo everyone’s talking about….???? #G7 pic.twitter.com/dlqjHaPRCK
— Sally Pepper (@SallyPepperBeeb) June 10, 2018
The last Covfefe. ????????#Trump #G7 #TrumpKimSummit #TrumpKim #covfefe pic.twitter.com/OhZztddQEp
— Leah Jacob (@LeeahJacob) June 10, 2018
Leader of the free world schools Don Trump. pic.twitter.com/HCgDpXvmxx
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 10, 2018
Since I can't stop thinking about this:
1. Trump at the G7 in Canada.
2. Obama at the G7 in Germany (2015) pic.twitter.com/Oz6j6a4ZKs
— Celeste P. (@Celeste_pewter) June 10, 2018
This dude right in the middle but slightly in the background? He represents our inability to take our eyes off this train wreck. The urge to know how it plays out. Our collective addiction to the news. pic.twitter.com/0xG5Jzsdyu
— Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 9, 2018