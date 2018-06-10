The best reactions to Angela Merkel’s viral Trump G7 photo

It was a photo that rapidly spread around the world this weekend after Angela Merkel, the German chancellor–and the person who many now see the de facto leader of the free world–posted it on her Instagram feed.

In the photo several leaders of G7 countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron can be seen standing around a seated Trump in an exasperated or confrontational manner, depending on how the image is interpreted.

Of course, the context of the conversation at the time the photo was taken can’t be known, but that hasn’t stopped legions of people on social media from trying to interpret the image.

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018

The fact that Angela Merkel's team shared this photo shows how much they despise Trump. pic.twitter.com/RIb7esIPWw — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 9, 2018