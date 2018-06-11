Four ways to survive the end of net neutrality today

As of today, federal net neutrality protections, which basically prohibit internet service providers from giving preferential treatment to certain websites, are no more. They essentially were killed on December 14, 2017, when the FCC voted to turn back the clock and restore the unregulated status quo that existed long before the agency’s 2015 Open Internet Order . As a result, ISPs will be able to speed up, slow down, or even block access to online content.

Whether this is catastrophic or inconsequential depends on whether you trust your ISP to do the right thing. If you you’re a skeptic, there are still ways to safeguard unfettered internet access, and also prevent ISPs from harvesting your personal data for financial gain (protections that Congress abolished in 2017). Here are some financial, technical, and political measures you can take.

1) Find net neutrality- and privacy-friendly ISPs

All ISPs say they value net neutrality and customer privacy, but big players like Comcast and AT&T lobbied to abolish federal protections. In contrast, over 40 smaller landline and mobile providers sent a letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai back in June 2017, expressing their support for the regulations. To see if any of these companies are options for you, use this ISP lookup tool created by MapBox to see what providers are available in your area.

2) Subscribe to a virtual private network

An ISP can’t snoop on, or differentiate how it handles, internet traffic it can’t read. VPN services encrypt connections between your computer and a VPN service provider–making the content opaque to your ISP. Check out CNET’s directory of recommended VPN services.

There are free VPNs, but they often provide poor bandwidth, and some have actually spied on users. So plan on paying about $3 to $12 per month for a reputable service. VPN software runs on individual computers, tablets, or smartphones (the latter protecting you from snooping mobile providers). To protect your whole home, you can invest in a VPN-configured router.

Some streaming media sites may not play well with some or all VPN services. See if VPN providers offer free trials so you can find out for yourself.

3) Use an encrypted DNS service

Encrypted what? If you aren’t familiar with the Domain Name System, here’s all you really need to know: It translates a text URL like “google.com” to the numerical representations that the internet uses. ISPs offer their own DNS services, allowing them to see every site you request.