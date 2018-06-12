4 questions to help answer the big one: “Should I take this job?”

Searching for a job can be frustrating. You have bills to pay, perhaps including student loan debt, plus other responsibilities in your personal life that limit how much time you can spend filling out applications and networking. Even so, most job searches unfold slowly: There are only so many jobs you can apply for, and interviews happen seemingly at random. So when a job offer finally comes through, it may feel like you’ve got to strike when the iron’s hot and say yes.

But should you? Here are a few different ways to dig deeper into that question in order to make it a little easier to answer rationally.

1. Does my financial situation absolutely demand it?

It’s often been said, “Don’t take a job just for the money,” and it’s usually good advice. Putting the question in terms of financial necessity–rather than, “Wow, a salary hike that high sure would be nice“–can help you approach this with a level head.

Money aside, take a step back and make sure that you’re accepting a job that will help you to fulfill your goals. Careers are path-dependent things. The next job you take influences the next set of opportunities in front of you. Some of that comes from the career path available to you inside the organization you work for. Some of it comes from the skills you hone in the job you do, and subsequently what other roles you’re seen to be a good candidate for. Only when you look back in retrospect can you really see how all those factors have shaped your career.

Obviously, if you have to bring in a certain paycheck right now in order to fulfill your responsibilities, you might have to take whatever comes along; it’s a luxury to be able to pass on an offer in favor of something better down the road. But if you have that luxury at the moment, make use of it.

2. Do the role and the company both reflect my values?

Everyone has a set of values that guide how they want to live. Some of those values are culturally inspired, others come from our upbringings, and still others from our personal experiences. Knowingly or not, job searches entail reckoning with those sets of values, drawing on them to assess which opportunities feel like good fits. If you value security, for example, then a job that pays you on commission will probably stress you out. If you value autonomy, then working in a large old-line company with a rigid hierarchy may feel constraining. If you value service, then working for a profit-hungry corporation will leave you feeling like a sell-out.

So ask yourself based on everything you’ve learned about the company whether it aligns with your values. Then ask the same question of the role you’d be playing within the organization. Every job description has some mismatches, of course–the stuff that isn’t necessarily tied to some underlying value structure–but are there still a few opportunities in the near-term to make those connections? If not, there’s a chance the job will start to feel soul sucking after a while.