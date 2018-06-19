This is why new hires leave within the first 90 days

If you’ve just hired 10 new employees, chances are that three of them will quit within the next 90 days, according to a new survey from Jobvite , who are recruiting software providers. Why so soon? Forty-three percent say their day-to-day role wasn’t what they expected, 34% report that an incident or bad experience drove them away, and 32% didn’t like the company culture.

“Thirty percent is shocking, especially if you consider how much time and energy it takes to onboard them and get them producing,” says Rachel Bitte, Jobvite’s chief people officer. “Unfortunately, too many have a horrible candidate experience and leave. If they’re technical or skilled talent, they likely had two or three other offers when they accepted yours.”

Stop the revolving door by understanding what employees want. Millennials and gen Z workers are purpose-driven, says Bitte. “They want to be connected, and if the job isn’t working out, they’re vocal and they’ll walk,” she says. “They’ve never had a layoff, and always had tons of choices. This forces companies to focus on culture.”

Avoid being blindsided by an employee who quits by paying attention to your candidate and new hire experience.

Communicate

Create a partnership between everyone in the hiring process, from the recruiter to HR to the manager, says Bitte. “The candidate builds the first relationship with the recruiter,” she says. “The recruiter should regularly check in during the interview process. Once someone’s hired, the HR team and manager own the experience.”

Make sure each person has conversations about expectations. “Make time to build personal relationships,” Bitte suggests. “Ask, ‘What has been a surprise for you since you took the job?’ If something’s just miscommunication, it can often be solved quickly.”

Assign a buddy

Assign new hires a peer buddy who can field questions and provide advice, says Bitte. A peer is better than a manager because a new employee can find it intimidating to ask questions or share problems or disappointments.