Colin Kaepernick and Ava Duvernay are developing a comedy series

Director Ava DuVernay is developing a high school comedy series based on Colin Kaepernick’s life. According to Vanity Fair , DuVernay described it as “Friday Night Lights meets Everybody Hates Chris.”

The news comes amid reports that Kaepernick’s legal team is expected to seek federal subpoenas for Donald Trump and Mike Pence concerning Kaepernick’s case against the NFL.

Back in 2016, Kaepernick sparked a national debate on race and social justice when began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality across the country. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers the following year to become a free agent, yet no team has signed him. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, claiming the league was colluding to keep him off the field.

At this point, it’s safe to assume that Kaepernick won’t be playing in the NFL anytime soon. The league has drawn its line in the sand with its new policy that states that teams will be fined should their players kneel during the anthem. So getting involved with TV and film projects doesn’t sound like a bad career option–especially if someone like DuVernay in cosigning you.