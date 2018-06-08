Tony Awards livestream: How to watch the show without a TV

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will be a trip down memory lane for ’90s kids, as the Broadway iterations of Mean Girls, SpongeBob Squarepants, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are all up for prizes. Broadway’s biggest night takes place on Sunday, June 10, with ceremony kicking off at 8 p.m. ET (and PT thanks to a time delay).

The awards show will be co-hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles from Radio City Music Hall (seats are still available!), but if you can’t make it to New York City and want to see if the Mean Girls stage a meet-up in a pineapple under the sea or if there’s a horcrux hidden in a Krabby Patty, you’re going to want to tune in.

If you own a television, you’re all set. Simply tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you want to watch the stars make their way down a red carpet, it will stream live on CBS’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m. ET. If you’ve gotten rid of Facebook, catch the awkward red carpet interviews on TonyAwards.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

For those without a television, it will be a bit harder to watch the Tonys. The only place the old fuddy-duddys are streaming the show is on CBS All Access, which costs $5.99/month and lets you stream live online or via Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV. If you really want to see Josh Groban sing, you can sign up for a free trial of CBS All Access and then try to remember to cancel. Be aware, though, that the livestream is only available in select markets, so you will need to check availability in your area.

Determined fans can also follow the action via social media. Follow @TheTonyAwards on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter for behind-the-scenes updates, throughout the night, beginning with live red carpet coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.