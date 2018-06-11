What if your car knew where the closest parking spot was?

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of a white Tesla Model S, cruising around downtown Detroit at rush hour. We need to find a parking spot, but rather than look out the window for one, we’re letting the car conduct its own search.

As we drive along, a screen in the car scrolls through a real-time map of all the available curbside parking near us, revealing the length and width of each vacant parking spot. We sidle up to an opening on the street that measures a couple dozen feet wide and nearly six feet deep, more than adequate for the Tesla. The screen also tells us that the space lies parallel, not crosswise, to the car, is 700 feet from our destination, and costs a couple of dollars to occupy. Icons on the screen assign a degree of confidence to the data’s accuracy, in red, yellow, or green. This one is half green and half yellow.

That’s much more telling than the usual method for sizing up a parking spot: eyeballing. The software we’re using, from industrial tech giant Bosch, calls upon the internet of things to address one of the most significant pain points of city life: finding a parking spot. Some new cars, like the Model S, already come rigged with a dozen ultrasonic sensors that compose the advance parking assistance systems that help drivers exit or wiggle into challenging parking spots.

Bosch’s system assigns those same on-board sensors, which use ultrasonic soundwaves to read their surroundings, the additional task of collecting information about on-street parking spots. “The sensors are using those distance measurements to identify where there’s an opening and how much distance there is to the curb to basically create a box around the parking spot,” says Kevin Mull, director of connected mobility solutions at Bosch, who’s in the car next to me.

As we roll along, the Model S is busy performing its own calculations, measuring the parking spots we pass and relaying that data back to the cloud for other cars to grab. Pulling its weight in such a “community-based” parking system means the sedan must simultaneously process roadside information with its on-board sensors while picking up user-generated data from the cloud to detect vacant spaces and guide its driver to them. “The vehicles are able to pick up and feed that information automatically,” Mull says. “The more data going into the exchange, the better the data coming out.”

The equipment in the Model S is for demonstration purposes only, but when Bosch rolls out the technology across 20 U.S. cities, from New York to Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida, and 30 locations in Europe later this year, it could have weighty implications for the future of urban areas, potentially reducing congestion and cutting the amount of time drivers spend looking for parking spots, not to mention improving health, the environment, and fuel consumption. Bosch says that 30% of city traffic is due to drivers looking for parking and that city drivers on average spend half an hour looking for spots every time they need one, driving the equivalent of three miles during the hunt.

It’s no secret that U.S. drivers spend dozens of hours annually stuck in traffic, sacrificing billions of dollars in lost productivity. Technology that identifies available parking spots “definitely has potential to reduce circling and space hunting,” said William Riggs, who researches urban planning at the University of San Francisco School of Management. “Whether this kind of technology substantively impacts congestion is still out for debate, particularly since we are seeing an uptick in driving and vehicle miles traveled.”