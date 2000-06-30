The Greener Cleaners

Liquid carbon dioxide (CO2) looks like vodka. It’s crystal clear and bright — brighter than water. And liquid CO2 has an unusual quality: It’s very jumpy, almost jiggly.

Although carbon dioxide is commonplace — it’s in every breath we exhale — most people will never see it flowing as a liquid; it doesn’t exist at the temperatures and pressures of ordinary life. But free-flowing CO2 is transforming a mundane, unpleasant task.

Thanks to some ingenious technological tweaks, liquid CO2 is now being used commercially by a new company called Hangers Cleaners in what its developers say is the first pollution-free process that cleans clothes as well as traditional chemical methods do. But more than that, quicksilvery liquid CO2 could be the engine that turns Hangers into a nationwide brand. Micell Technologies Inc., Hangers’s Raleigh, North Carolina-based parent company, aims to turn going to the dry cleaners into an experience — just as Starbucks turned buying a cup of coffee into a status statement.

“How does [Hangers] look to me? It looks fabulous,” says Ken Langone, 64, cofounder of the Home Depot and a member of Micell’s board of directors. “You’ve got an environmental problem in dry cleaning that has to be dealt with. You’ve got an industry that hasn’t had any new technology in how long? This is a breakthrough.”

Actually, the revolution in dry cleaning has been declared before. For the past half century, most clothes have been dry-cleaned using “perc” (short for perchloroethylene), an organic solvent that replaced the flammable, petroleum-based cleaning fluids that were previously used. But perc, it turns out, is highly toxic, and its use is now strictly regulated. “Wet cleaning,” a water-based process, is perc-free but doesn’t effectively clean all fabrics.

Enter Joseph DeSimone, 36, a polymer chemist with no previous expertise in dry cleaning. In the early 1990s, while working on ways to replace traditional manufacturing solvents with liquid CO2 — the substance used to carbonate soft drinks — DeSimone and a team of researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill developed detergents that also happened to clean well when combined with liquid CO2. “I’m fairly certain it’s the only cleaning experiment ever published in ‘Science,'” says DeSimone.

In 1995, DeSimone and his colleagues patented the process and cofounded Micell Technologies in Raleigh. Their plan was to develop and sell a new kind of dry-cleaning machine that replaced perc with CO2.