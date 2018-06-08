Facebook matching donations for Guatemala relief up to $250,000

Since the devastating volcanic eruption in Guatemala, people around the world have been rushing to help donate supplies and money. Facebook has become a community space for those wanting to help by raising funds on the site or by offering assistance, like this woman who offered food for 25 people in Guatemala City or this man who found volunteers to help in the collection center in Escuintla. Now Facebook wants to help, too.

The social media site announced that they will match up to $250,000 in donations made to GlobalGiving in support of local relief efforts in Guatemala, with a minimum donation of $100,000. All donations made on the Volcanic Eruption in Guatemala crisis page or through the Donate Button on the top of News Feed are eligible for the match.

Here are some other ways to help Guatemala as they recover from the devastation of the volcanic eruption.