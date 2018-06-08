Nikkei says iPhone orders down 20% in 2018. But, meh.

The publication has warned that its sources in the Asian supply chain say Apple has asked its supply chain partners to prepare around 20% fewer components for the new iPhones expected in 2018 than they did in 2017. Specifically, one source told Nikkei :

“Apple is quite conservative in terms of placing new orders for upcoming iPhones this year. For the three new models specifically, the total planned capacity could be up to 20% fewer than last year’s orders.”

A 20% drop would suggest that Apple expects to ship around 80 million of its new phones, which are expected to debut in September, in all of 2018. That would be down from 100 million units of last year’s new iPhone models that shipped in 2017.

It’s worth noting that supply chain rumors are frequently off the mark or the information they are based on is usually incomplete. Tim Cook himself has repeatedly said not to pay attention to rumors gleaned from the supply chain.

In any case, Apple is said to be debuting three new all-screen iPhones this fall: an updated 5.8-inch iPhone X; a new 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus; and a new, cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID.