Trump scales back EPA’s mandate to evaluate hundreds of toxic chemicals

But as it moves forward reviewing the first batch of 10 chemicals, the EPA has in most cases decided to exclude from its calculations any potential exposure caused by the substances’ presence in the air, the ground or water, according to more than 1,500 pages of documents released last week by the agency.

Instead, the agency will focus on possible harm caused by direct contact with a chemical in the workplace or elsewhere. The approach means that the improper disposal of chemicals–leading to the contamination of drinking water, for instance–will often not be a factor in deciding whether to restrict or ban them.