Facebook is taking on Twitch with its FB.gg video gaming portal

The portal can be accessed at the URL FB.gg, which takes users to a Twitch-like page that allows them to drop in on live and prerecorded streams of games. The new portal also includes streams of esports, and gaming events. Announcing the new portal, Facebook said in a blog post:
Many people already watch gaming videos in News Feed, Groups and Pages, and we want to do more to help creators get discovered and reach new fans. To make it easier for people to find and follow gaming content, we’ve recently started testing a new gaming video destination on Facebook–available at the short URL fb.gg–that aggregates live and prerecorded gaming video on Facebook in one place.
People will be able to discover gaming video on our new destination based on creators and games they follow, Pages they like and Groups they belong to. We’ll also feature creators, esports competitions and content from gaming industry events on fb.gg. To seed the ecosystem, inspire others, and bring great content to fb.gg, we are funding content from creators and esports that will also be aggregated in our gaming video destination.
And more–no doubt Twitch-like–features are coming soon, the company revealed:
We’re in an experimental phase and will continue to test new experiences, including a feed where fans can explore relevant gaming content, improvements to recommendations, expanded gaming video inventory in more languages and integration of an Instant Games tab on the mobile version of our gaming destination so people can toggle between watching and playing games.
In other words: Twitch, look out.