Facebook is taking on Twitch with its FB.gg video gaming portal

Many people already watch gaming videos in News Feed, Groups and Pages, and we want to do more to help creators get discovered and reach new fans. To make it easier for people to find and follow gaming content, we’ve recently started testing a new gaming video destination on Facebook–available at the short URL fb.gg–that aggregates live and prerecorded gaming video on Facebook in one place.

People will be able to discover gaming video on our new destination based on creators and games they follow, Pages they like and Groups they belong to. We’ll also feature creators, esports competitions and content from gaming industry events on fb.gg. To seed the ecosystem, inspire others, and bring great content to fb.gg, we are funding content from creators and esports that will also be aggregated in our gaming video destination.