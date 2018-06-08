The price of a Starbucks coffee is going up

Sad news, coffee lovers. Starbucks has announced it is raising the price of its coffee in most U.S. stores, reports CNBC. The company is raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10¢ to 20¢ this week. That means a small brewed coffee will now cost you $2.15 instead of $1.95 in many locations. Starbucks also confirmed that overall the average price of its drinks increased 1% to 2% this past year. The only good news is that Starbucks says the price of drinks like lattes and iced coffees will remain unchanged in most stores.
