advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:26 am

The price of a Starbucks coffee is going up

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Sad news, coffee lovers. Starbucks has announced it is raising the price of its coffee in most U.S. stores, reports CNBC. The company is raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10¢ to 20¢ this week. That means a small brewed coffee will now cost you $2.15 instead of $1.95 in many locations. Starbucks also confirmed that overall the average price of its drinks increased 1% to 2% this past year. The only good news is that Starbucks says the price of drinks like lattes and iced coffees will remain unchanged in most stores.

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company