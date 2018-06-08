Uber and Lyft want to get into the scooter game in San Francisco

The two companies have reportedly submitted applications for the city’s dockless electric scooters program, report Axios. The 12-month program will see up to 2,500 electric scooters on the sidewalks of San Francisco to see how a regulated scooter program affects public transportation and pedestrians. Recently the city ordered all electric scooter startups to pull their scooters from San Fransisco street because of safety fears and a lack of regulation. The city will give up to five company permits to operate. Besides Uber and Lyft, other companies such as Bird, Lime, and Spin are expected to have applied.