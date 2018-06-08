advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:04 am

Elon Musk teases what SpaceX’s running track will look like

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The eccentric billionaire posted a GIF on Twitter showing the running track scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. “Running track in @SpaceX BF Spaceship will look something like this,” Musk said.

Is Musk’s SpaceX actually working on a centrifugal device that would create an artificial gravity that would allow for such a track? It’s probably on a to-do list, but we wouldn’t expect it anytime soon. In the meantime, here’s a clip of such a device from 2001:

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company