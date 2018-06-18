This 3-minute habit changed my life

It seemed mundane at the beginning. On Monday, April 20, 2015, I opened a new spreadsheet on my laptop. I put the days of the week along the top. I put half hour blocks, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. along the left side. I began recording what I was doing on this time log: work, sleep, drive to train station, make kids breakfast.

I kept this up for the next week–168 hours–and archived the log. I opened a new one and kept tracking.

I then continued doing this for the next three years.

I certainly didn’t plan to record more than 1,100 straight days when I began this new habit, but the payoff, compared with the time invested (about three minutes per day) was so large that I saw no reason to stop. Tracking my time has changed how I think about my time. Indeed, knowing exactly where my hours go has helped me, in some moments, feel like I can slow time’s ceaseless ticking.

To be sure, I wasn’t inefficient before. I work; my husband and I are raising four children. I didn’t think I was going to find vast swaths of hours I didn’t know existed.

But my time logs showed me that even in a full life there can still be space. Knowing where the time goes allows you to redeploy time from the mundane to the meaningful, and from the forgettable to the memorable.

Finding hidden reading time

I saw this in particular with reading. While I love to read, I had been telling myself that reading wasn’t a huge priority during such a “busy” phase of my life. When I started logging my time, my youngest child was just three months old. Everyone knows working moms don’t have time to read, right?